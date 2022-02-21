Launch of campaign to encourage shoppers back to district's high streets

Shoppers in Dewsbury town centre

The campaign encourages residents and visitors to get out, meet loved ones and rediscover the magic in the towns and villages across the district.

Funded by the European Regional Development Fund’s Welcome Back Fund, the campaign features local businesses from across Kirklees and showcases some of the unique retail, dining and leisure on offer all year round.

A series of films, featuring local residents and businesses, will be released in the coming weeks in the hope of encouraging everyone to shop local and enjoy all Kirklees has to offer.

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for town centres, said: “There have been lots of things missing from our lives during the pandemic that have perhaps taken the shine off the usual fun people have with friends and family.

"Now that Covid-19 restrictions are fewer in number, we hope businesses, residents and visitors alike can start to enjoy the results of having more freedoms.

"Our Christmas messaging talked about it being difficult to get that magic feeling whilst online shopping and that remains the same throughout the year.

"So, for those that can, we want to encourage residents and visitors to visit our shops, restaurants, bars, parks and everything else we have to offer in Kirklees.

"I would remind people to be kind to each other so that everyone can safely enjoy some time out.”