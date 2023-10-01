Lads Lounge: ‘Safe place’ for men opens in Ravensthorpe
The Lads Lounge, a group for men in and around Ravensthorpe, held its inaugural meeting at the community centre on Friday, September 15.
Sponsored by Empathy and the Hope Cafe, and supported by the Garden Street Community Centre, the group is open to any men.
Joint organiser, Hamied Shreef said: “We want to provide a space for any men - young, old or in the middle - to come and relax and do stuff together, from taking motorbikes apart to playing chess. Turn up, tune in and try something new
“Men are often a bit reluctant to meet together, and young men can often feel at a loose end. This is a chance to get out and chill in a safe place with no pressure.”
The first meeting heard from Hafeezah Soni from the Jo Cox Foundation, about the benefits of doing things together across different cultures. The Batley poet, Mohamed Saloo, also read some of his poems, while the meeting concluded with the showing of a brief film, ‘The Man who Planted Trees’, on the impact of people’s contribution to the natural environment.
The Lads Lounge meets at the Ravensthorpe Community Centre (upstairs lounge) every Friday, 6.30pm - 8.30pm. Refreshments are provided.