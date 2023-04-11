A steel signing ceremony took place on Thursday, April 6, marking another milestone in the build at Knowl Park House in Mirfield.

Attendees Saf Bhuta, head of service for In-House Provision, Jenny Summerscales, team leader, carer Anne Humpleby - who’s husband, Albert, is receiving dementia day care support from the council - and daughter Debbie all signed the steel frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly developed single storey building will include state-of-the-art facilities including a wellbeing zone, activity zone, a home therapy zone as well as a sensory garden with a potting shed and a greenhouse.

Left to right: Debbie Humpleby, Jenny Summerscales, Anne Humpleby and Saf Bhuta at steel signing at Knowl Park House.

The space will be flexible to accommodate the physical disability, sensory and mobility needs of the people who use these services.

The site will also feature the Kirklees Living Well Centre that will provide support and advice for families, professionals, and the wider community to enable more people to live in their own homes for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Parry, strategic director for adults and health said: “This is an investment in the wellbeing of our vulnerable and elderly residents and is a key project in the council’s capital plan for Adult Social Care that will enable residents living with dementia to access vital day care support.

“The new dementia day care facility will be a vital space using the latest assistive technology to support service users to live well for longer, whilst providing much needed daily respite for carers.”

Set for completion in winter 2023/24, the new Knowl Park House facility will incorporate dementia design features, which give maximum flexibility and are fully inclusive. This is being done in line with the council’s wider work with The University of Stirling’s Dementia Services Design Centre (DSDC).

Paul Ellenor, regional director for Tilbury Douglas said: “We are delighted to be working with Kirklees Council to deliver the new dementia day care centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Signing the steel marks a key milestone in the construction of the new building, which will transform dementia care and is already providing work opportunities for the local community.”