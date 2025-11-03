An impressive large poppy display has been created by Heckmondwike’s Knit and Natter, Crochet and Chatter group to commemorate Remembrance Day.

The group of friendly ladies have been getting together every Tuesday afternoon for the past two years at Heckmondwike Library.

Secretary of the group, Rosemary Hartley, said:

“Our group came together after a number of ladies from Heckmondwike had got involved with a project at Batley Library where they knitted some woollen and patchwork blankets for dementia patients.

and the display is at the entrance of the town's Green Park.

“They enjoyed the whole experience so much that the idea of setting up something more local began to appeal to everyone. Some of our members travel on public transport, so we wanted to have a knitting group meeting more locally in Heckmondwike.

“Kirklees Council supported our idea with a small grant, and we now have our very own thriving group. The gathering gives everyone an opportunity to leave the house for a few hours and to meet new faces, as well as to make new friends whilst doing some knitting at the same time.

“It’s a very informal group and our friendly conversations can be on anything and everything.”

A recent project taken on by the group has been knitting some large poppy nets commemorating next month's upcoming Remembrance Day event in Heckmondwike.

The poppy panels are now on display at the main entrance gate of Heckmondwike Green Park and also around the Heckmondwike Fountain Clock.

Rosemary said: “Anyone interested can join us to knit items for good worthy causes. Some of the knitting can be things like hats for premature babies along with other types of baby clothing, or comfy socks and blankets for the homeless, or even poppies for Remembrance Day, and much more.

“A few ladies are even working on their own personal knitting projects. So, the choice is endless and it’s up to every individual whatever they prefer to do. We are here to help and we can provide the materials.

“We meet every Tuesday afternoon in Heckmondwike Library where the librarians Brynie, Sarah, Liz, Luisa, and others are going out of their way to make everyone feel welcome.”

Anyone is welcome to turn up to do some knitting, whilst enjoying a hot drink, and a social chatter, whilst all the wool is provided for free.

The group meets every Tuesday afternoon, at 1pm, in Heckmondwike Library, on Walkley Lane.