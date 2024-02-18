Knit and Natter group raise over £600 for Spenborough Royal British Legion
A Liversedge-based community group has raised over £600 for the Royal British Legion.
Members of Knit and Natter, which run from St Andrew’s Church, have been busy over the last 12 months knitting various Christmas and Easter Creme Eggs novelties, which were then sold to various shops and outlets, including Tesco Cleckheaton.
Their work resulted in a cheque for £640 being presented to Ken Moran, a representative from the Spenborough Royal British Legion, while £200 was also raised for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, The Kirkwood and the RNLI.