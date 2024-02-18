News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

Knit and Natter group raise over £600 for Spenborough Royal British Legion

A Liversedge-based community group has raised over £600 for the Royal British Legion.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Ken Moran, a representative of the Spenborough Royal British Legion, receiving a cheque from Jean McCulloch who organised the fundraising for the Knit and Natter group in Liversedge.Ken Moran, a representative of the Spenborough Royal British Legion, receiving a cheque from Jean McCulloch who organised the fundraising for the Knit and Natter group in Liversedge.
Ken Moran, a representative of the Spenborough Royal British Legion, receiving a cheque from Jean McCulloch who organised the fundraising for the Knit and Natter group in Liversedge.

Members of Knit and Natter, which run from St Andrew’s Church, have been busy over the last 12 months knitting various Christmas and Easter Creme Eggs novelties, which were then sold to various shops and outlets, including Tesco Cleckheaton.

Their work resulted in a cheque for £640 being presented to Ken Moran, a representative from the Spenborough Royal British Legion, while £200 was also raised for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, The Kirkwood and the RNLI.

Related topics:Royal British Legion