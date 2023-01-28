Dom Richardson, aka wrestler Tommy Dillon, is hosting a private charity wrestling event at the UKW Arena on Saturday, February 4, in aid of Kirkwood Support Life following the sad death of his wife, Carrie-Anne.

Two previous shows, in 2018 and 2019, have raised over £2,000 for the charity and organiser Dom “is ready to again” after Covid restricted performances over the last three years.

“This show promises to be a big night and is not to be missed,” Dom said. “We have the UK Wrestling Championship match, a NSAW World Class Championship match, a tag team Championship Battle Royal and the final chapter of the Monster Island match that has been part of these shows from the beginning.

“Wrestlers are joining us from all over the country for this great event. We will also be having a raffle and auction of great gifts for all those in attendance.”

There will be a £5 donation on the door for entry at the Branch Road venue and other donations can be given throughout the night, with all proceeds going straight to The Kirkwood.

The UKW, run by Jonathan Sedgwick, is open to everyone and caters for those with dreams of making it all the way to WrestleMania or just for those who want to improve their fitness in a fun and friendly environment.

For more information about all events, visit https://ukwrestling.tv