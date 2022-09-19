The Snowdogs Support Life art trail launched earlier this month, which saw a pack of 67 fibre-glassed canine sculptures unveiled throughout the district, including Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

The trail is the first of its kind to be held in West Yorkshire and the organisers, The Kirkwood, has now scheduled a series of themed weeks that will run throughout the remainder of the event.

As part of their role as event partner, Locala has sponsored Wellbeing Week, from September 19, which is about promoting healthy, active lifestyles.

The Kirkwood have launched a series of themed weeks to highlight the benefits of the Snowdogs Support Life art trail

Every sculpture has been thoughtfully designed by local schools, colleges and organisations, as well as professional artists from across the country, and Creativity Week, from September 26, will give people the chance to get artistic and design their very own miniature sculpture.

Support Life Week, from October 3, will shine a light on the vital role The Kirkwood plays across Kirklees allowing trail-goers to unlock key information about the hospice by visiting the sculptures and downloading the Snowdogs Support Life app.

Fundraisers can then set themselves an ambitious target for Challenge Week, from October 10, with businesses and colleagues encouraged to see how many selfies they can snap with the Snowdogs on Thursday October 13.

Environment Week begins on October 17, aiming to inspire visitors to discover more of the local community’s hidden gems, whilst also hoping to draw in new visitors to Kirklees from further afield.

The themed weeks conclude during the schools’ half-term holidays from October 24 with a fun-filled Activity Week for youngsters sponsored by Kirklees Council.

Kathryn Box, Event Manager with The Kirkwood, said: “There are so many benefits of the art trail, so we thought that adding in some theme weeks would highlight all the areas it promotes.

"Far more than an installation, it really helps to join the dots and brings together our community – connecting people, businesses, organisations and charity in a new, exciting way.