With Kirklees Year of Music 23 getting underway earlier this month, the organisers have now announced an exciting programme of musical events for the rest of January and into February - including the Dewsbury Music Moment show, which will take place in the town’s bus station tomorrow (Saturday, January 21).

The free pop-up event will consist of four acts - Dewsbury Community Choir, Simon Walker, Tom Masters and the Grange Moor Brass Band - and will run from 11am to 2pm.

Speaking ahead of the event, Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said:

Simon Walker, who will be performing at 11.50am on Saturday, January 21, at Dewsbury Bus Station, as part of Kirklees Year of Music 23.

“I’m thrilled that Kirklees Year of Music is now underway. I’m particularly looking forward to welcoming musicians and audiences to our first free, pop-up event in Dewsbury on January 21.

“It’s just the start of many great events to come across the whole of Kirklees. We have such an incredible, rich, talented and diverse music community that there really will be something for everyone to get involved in.”

For a full list of events, and for more information about Kirklees Year of Music 23, visit https://www.musicinkirklees.co.uk/

