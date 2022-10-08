The ‘How to Be Release Ready’ seminar will be held at Small Seeds, in Huddersfield, on October 20 and will be hosted by KYOM23 music industry coordinator Sarah Hutton, who will be joined by Dan Jones from the PRS for Music and Matt Wanstall from the Musicians’ Union.

This free event is open to musicians, artists, bands, songwriters, producers and artists’ managers releasing on behalf of their artists, as well as anyone interested in finding out more about releasing music, copyright and royalty collection for a release.

Now more than ever before, musicians and artists are taking a DIY approach to creating, releasing and exploiting their music. Some are self-releasing now with hopes of securing a future record deal, but others see it as a long-term strategy for their careers.

Kirklees Year of Music 2023 at the 'Pollinator' event at Dewsbury Town Hall earlier this year.

Either way, for anyone planning to release their own music, it is vital to understand some fundamentals about the way the music industry works and how music can generate revenue.

Sarah said: “I had the pleasure of joining Matt and Dan on the webinar version of ‘How to be Release Ready’ they ran last year so I know first-hand how important and relevant this session is for those wanting to release their music.

“This seminar will give you a chance to talk to, ask questions and get advice from two very experienced industry-leading professionals.”

Kirklees Year of Music in 2023 is a unique, place-based, cultural change programme initiated and led by Kirklees Council.

Through investment in the district’s diverse music talent, communities and businesses, the year-long programme of major events and durational initiatives, will strengthen the music ecology of Kirklees from its roots.

The Kirklees Year of Music 2023 seminar “How to Be Release Ready” will take place at Small Seeds on Castlegate, Huddersfield, on Thursday, October 20 between 6pm and 8pm.

To guarantee a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/how-to-be-release-ready-delivered-by-mu-and-prs-for-music-tickets-419550104657

However, if you are unable to attend, a recording of the seminar will be available via the MUSiK in Kirklees YouTube page following the event.