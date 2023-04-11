KYOM23 are looking for an emerging or established composer/sound artist to develop a piece of new music or soundscape exploring journeys from, through and to Dewsbury.

The commission should be between five and 10 minutes in length resulting in a short public facing work, either live performance and score, or high-quality recorded audio, to be presented as part of the KYOM23 and Taking the Lead events in Dewsbury during autumn and winter in 2023/24.

As part of their commitment to community involvement and co-creation through Taking the Lead in Dewsbury, the commissioned artist will also deliver workshops exploring either their practice or the piece they are creating.

Applications will close on Friday, April 14.

The aim is to support the development of high-quality, ambitious, original work from emerging and established composers and sound artists based in Kirklees, meaning they require applicants to be either born, live, work or study in Kirklees.

Applications are invited from artists who meet the requirements for a commission award of £4,500.

