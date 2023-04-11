News you can trust since 1858
Kirklees Year of Music 2023: £4,500 Sound Commission Award up for grabs for a Kirklees composer

Kirklees Year of Music (KYOM23) and Dewsbury Taking the Lead are commissioning a piece of work from a local composer - here’s how to get involved.

By Jessica Barton
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

KYOM23 are looking for an emerging or established composer/sound artist to develop a piece of new music or soundscape exploring journeys from, through and to Dewsbury.

The commission should be between five and 10 minutes in length resulting in a short public facing work, either live performance and score, or high-quality recorded audio, to be presented as part of the KYOM23 and Taking the Lead events in Dewsbury during autumn and winter in 2023/24.

As part of their commitment to community involvement and co-creation through Taking the Lead in Dewsbury, the commissioned artist will also deliver workshops exploring either their practice or the piece they are creating.

Applications will close on Friday, April 14.Applications will close on Friday, April 14.
The aim is to support the development of high-quality, ambitious, original work from emerging and established composers and sound artists based in Kirklees, meaning they require applicants to be either born, live, work or study in Kirklees.

Applications are invited from artists who meet the requirements for a commission award of £4,500.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 14.

For more information, visit https://www.musicinkirklees.co.uk/en-UK/page/6408bd88d392da0e3296a3e8?count=24&sort=creationDate&reverse=true

