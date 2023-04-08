The artists were selected from an open call in February and will participate in a public showcase on Thursday, April 27. They will perform a 20-minute live session in front of an audience of music industry experts, the public and fans of the local talent.

This showcase is part of a two-day programme of live music and industry panel seminars from Wednesday, April 26 to Thursday, April 27 at the iconic theatre in Huddersfield, on Queen Street.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for artists in the Kirklees area. It will also enable us to put our music offer on the map internationally.

The Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield

“Working with a world-leading organisation like Music Cities will create opportunities and build relationships with the global music industry that will benefit Kirklees not just during the Year of Music, but well into the future.”

The talented artists that will be performing are four-piece indie pop rock band Boxteles; Don Gonzo, psychedelic rockers who blend elements of post-punk and jazz; Here's The Steeple, who combines intricate textures and thoughtful lyrics with a wide range of folk influences; Klonk, an eight-piece klezmer/funk collective; Garage blues trio Knuckle; Lo-fi R&B artist Isaac Malibu and solo singer-songwriters Lauren Mikki and Lucas Bernard.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture at Kirklees Council, added: “Here in Kirklees we’ve got a wealth of creative talent, and our Year of Music will shine a light on the brilliant artists right on our doorstep.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for local musicians to come face to face with top international figures from the music industry, develop career-defining partnerships and continue to put Kirklees on the cultural map.”

Leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor

Platform will also consist of two music industry panel seminars on Wednesday, April 26, and will cover music publishing and artist development and management.

