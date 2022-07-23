Kirklees Year of Music 2023: Can you create the sound identity of the district?

KYOM23 is working with Saving Grace founder Nigel Cudjoe to curate a series of seven micro-commissions. Each commission will be for a 30-second piece of original music that represents what Kirklees means for the musician/composer.

The callout encourages anyone that creates original music - from experienced composers, bedroom beatmakers, high school choirs, garage bands, ensembles or orchestras, recorder radicals or spoons specialists - to get involved.

Composers will need to be able to perform their compositions for recording. However, if studio facilities are needed, they will be provided at no cost.

Kirklees Year of Music in 2023 is a unique, place-based, cultural change programme initiated and led by Kirklees Council

In addition, composers will be paid a fee for their work which will be licensed to Kirklees for use in its KYOM23 promotional campaigns and the future.

Successful commissions will be used for a range of advertising campaigns from public events, to web and radio adverts to video and film productions and more, all to promote Kirklees Year of Music 2023 and Kirklees in the future.

The deadline for entries is August 15, 2022 and the curated selection process will be completed by mid-September.

Guests at a 'pollinator' event at Dewsbury Town Hall earlier this year

Through investment in the district’s diverse musical talent, communities and businesses, the year-long programme of major events and durational initiatives will strengthen the music ecology of Kirklees from its roots.

Nigel Cudjoe, founder of Saving Grace, who is curating the Sound Identities project, said: “We are so excited to hear the entries for Sound Identities and to hear what the talented musical residents of Kirklees create.

"If you want to get involved, you can take your inspiration from anywhere in your community, your environment or your childhood memories.

“The Kirklees Year of Music 2023 harnesses the unique power of making and enjoying music to bring people together; so what better way to make your mark that to play your part to create the soundtrack!”

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “We are really pleased to be working with the Saving Grace Collective on this exciting project.

"It’s so important that we have opportunities for people in our region to develop their professional music industry skills, and initiatives like this are fantastic to gain new skills, understand your potential and develop your career.

"We are very much looking forward to seeing the work produced from this initiative.”