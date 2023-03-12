KYOM23 celebrates the rich musical heritage of Kirklees and showcases the talent of local artists - from the Huddersfield Literature Festival, which has embraced music as a theme this year, to the Platform artists showcase, where local talent will be launched to the industry.

Kirklees Council and the local musical community are partnering for KYOM23 to celebrate the area’s rich musical identity and promote new music from towns and villages around Dewsbury, Spen and Huddersfield.

KYOM23 is made up of diverse strands including the music industry, supporting careers, health and wellbeing, healing through music and learning, and upskilling those in education and providing opportunities for young people to play, enjoy and hear music.

Dewsbury Town Hall

Throughout the year, KYOM23 believes these strands will work together to create an inclusive calendar for all to be entertained and inspired with the vibrant musical culture of Kirklees.

One of the main highlights, which will be showcased throughout the year, is the Music of Tomorrow, which launches on March 14, and is a project for 16 to 25-year-olds and is managed by Yorkshire Youth and Music.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Yorkshire Youth and Music to deliver the Music of Tomorrow programme.

“This year-long project will create opportunities for young people aged 16 to 25, to get involved in all aspects of music, whether that’s putting on events, producing tracks, learning DJ skills, making podcasts or creating content for social media.

Leader of Kirklees Council Shabir Pandor

“We can’t wait to see what our future musicians and creators come up with.”

Highlights in March and April include:

March 25: Presented by Cleckheaton Folk Festival, Dougie MacLean OBE will perform at Batley Town Hall in the first of the series of one-off Spring Concerts specially programmed by Cleckheaton Folk Festival celebrating KYOM23.

Various dates March – April: Kirklees Concert Season – The Kirklees Concert Series, in partnership with Opera North, continues with events at Dewsbury and Huddersfield Town Halls including four lunchtime Organ concerts.

Various dates in March: Music for wellbeing workshops in Dewsbury and Huddersfield - Hoot creative arts are hosting regular music workshops throughout March exploring music-making and song writing for wellbeing. Part of KYOM23’s health and wellbeing strand, the workshops are free and open to all adults over 18 living in Kirklees, with no musical experience necessary.

12 March: Huddersfield St. Patrick's Day Parade Celebration – This year, The Parade is back in St. George's Square and will include: traditional Irish music and dance, bar and food vendors, and a display of 'come and have a go' Gaelic Football!

23 March – 2 April: Huddersfield Literature Festival the 10-day annual festival featuring a blended mix of 50+ digital, outdoor, and venue-based events held online and in accessible spaces around Huddersfield. In 2023, the festival's theme is "Music," with a dedicated series of events to tie in with KYOM23

20 March: Lunchtime Organ Concert: Thomas Trotter – As part of Kirklees Concert Season, at Huddersfield Town Hall. Thomas Trotter, the celebrated City of Birmingham Organist, treats us to a dazzling recital, including selections from Ligeti’s rarely-heard Musica Ricercarta, marking the centenary of his birth

Throughout the year: Creative Minds – part of the Health and Wellbeing strand. KYOM23 has partnered with Creative Minds, a local NHS charity, to fund 16 music-related projects for the Health and Wellbeing strand local not-for-profit organisations. This will facilitate projects for people of all ages across Kirklees including festival workshops and a new choir for South Asian women. The commissioned organizations include Holmfirth Arts Festival, Yorkshire Youth & Music, Northorpe Hall Child & Family Trust, Huddersfield Mission, Lawrence Batley Theatre, The Watershed, Be More Outdoors in Slaithwaite, Murkika, Shabang, Aspire Voices, Chol Theatre, and The Children's Art School.

16 March: I Know a Place, Small Seeds – KYOM23 has invited Come Play With Me to put together a panel of music industry professionals to talk about their experiences on building their careers in the industry. With special guests from across the industry, including musicians, promoters, technologist and venue staff, the event will help find your place. All are welcome but especially welcome women, non-binary, LGBQT and minorities.

13 March: TOWNSOUNDS – the latest instalment of the Kirklees oral histories podcast by singer-song writer Sam Hodgson will explore the rock and roll heritage of the district told by musicians and communities. Episode 1 and 2 are out now and available wherever you get your podcasts