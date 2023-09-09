Watch more videos on Shots!

After a jam-packed, music-filled summer, autumn will see Kirklees Year of Music’s vibrant and diverse calendar continue to delight with highlights in Dewsbury including a live cinema weekender and Opera North.

There’s also a range of music-themed events as part of Heritage Open Days in September, including Sounds of Dewsbury, three audio trails by Duncan Chapman from Manasamitra and sound artist Sam Hodgson, plus Daytimers, a specially-commissioned, family-friendly performance by Chol exploring the underground Bhangra scene of the 1990s and 2000s, as well as open days at Dewsbury Minster, complete with the opportunity to try out handbell ringing

The Kirklees Concert Season, in partnership with Opera North, is back, bringing a range of orchestral, chamber and organ music to Dewsbury and Huddersfield Town Halls. From Orchestral to chamber and organ concerts, there’s a whole host of music for all to enjoy taking place between September and December.

The Live Cinema Weekender takes place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 and sees a weekend of blending the best of cinema with thrilling live music.

Also happening during the autumn/winter season is the final concert in the special series from Cleckheaton Folk Festival, featuring John Tams and Jez Lowe and The Bad Pennies, while the popular Onwards and Yours to Keep festivals return in September and November.

Catch innovative composer Anna Meredith's live soundtrack to comedian and YouTube sensation Bo Burnham’s 2018 debut feature film Eighth Grade where aspiring YouTuber, thirteen-year-old Kayla (Elsie Fisher) navigates the awkwardness of teen life. Anna Meredith’s score highlights the angst of her world with electronic synths, pulsing drum beats and dynamic bass performed live by a four-piece band.

Then the multi-award-winning DJ Yoda takes to the turntables with a brand-new AV show featuring iconic Director Quentin Tarantino’s cult classics mixed live in an immersive audio-visual experience blending classic movie footage, soundtracks & insane turntable wizardry.

Also at the town hall, on Tuesday, December 12, sees Songs for the Season, a winter concert with local bands and choirs performing songs from a specially created Winter Songbook, featuring 10 brand new songs for Kirklees created by local musicians and composers, all in partnership with Dewsbury Taking the Lead.

Coun Yusra Hussain, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said: “What a fantastic year of events, surprises, performances and, of course, incredible music we’ve had so far across Kirklees, and it’s not finished yet!

“The final few months of our programme bring lots of opportunities for the people of the district and beyond to come together, enjoy music and celebrate. From high-profile artists DJ Yoda and Anna Meredith taking over Dewsbury Town Hall, the return of Kirklees Concert Season with Opera North and a jam-packed diary of music industry activities as well as learning and engagement opportunities, we’re ready for the final stretch of Kirklees Year of Music!”

KYOM23 is a year-long programme that has already seen successful events such as the Platform artist showcase which launched the careers of local musicians on a global scale, the Music Changes Lives conference, and HERD - the vibrant, musical soundscape broadcast by a specially crafted flock of oversized sheep that traced the cultural and industrial story of the district and which descended on Kirklees in July.