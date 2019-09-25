Kirklees talking news bringing stories to the visually impaired celebrates 40 year anniversary

Kirklees Council’s talking news service for the visually impaired is celebrating after clocking up 40 years of chat.

A special anniversary event was held at Huddersfield Town Hall and was attended by people across Kirklees.

Special guests helping with the celebration included the oldest and youngest listeners, 103-year-old Molly James and 20-year-old Zubayr Bhatti.

The KR Talking News, produced by KTS part of the Library service formerly known as The Kirklees Recorder; is a free, weekly audio publication, providing news from a selection of local newspapers circulating in the area with views, interviews and features from around Kirklees.

It was founded in 1979 for people with a visual impairment.

Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Corporate said: "This was such a special event and shows how far KR Talking News has come over the years, and the passion people across Kirklees feel toward it. It’s an honour to attend and meet our youngest and oldest listeners and hear stories past and present of how this has positively impacted their lives. I look forward to another 40 years of KR Talking News.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff and volunteers both past and present who have given their time and energy over the years to make KR talking news the success it is, and providing the listeners, with this much loved service.”

The celebration event was attended by listeners, volunteers and partner organisations including Kirklees Sensory Team, SKIES, Huddersfield Society for the Blind and Huddersfield Macular Society.

They were entertained by a selection of contributors who have previously appeared on the KR Talking News.

They included Members from the U3A Yorkshire Dialect group Carol and Alan Walker who told some Yorkshire Tales, and volunteer Rudrani Kadiyala read out a poem she’d written specially for the event.

Library staff member Carol Hardy shared her top ten of Kirklees curiosities and hilarious stories were told about performers and stars who have all appeared at local Town Halls over the years by Graham Barraclough.