Kirklees road closures: 14 roads to avoid across the district this week

Drivers in and around Kirklees will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, Now until 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction25 to junction 26, Lane closures for bridge inspection works.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A628, Now until 6am March 29 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A628 eastbound and westbound, Flouch to Gun Inn, carriageway closure and traffic signals 24/7 for Structure works, diversion route in place via Local Highways Authority and Highways England roads.

• A58, Now until 6am March 31 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, carriageway closure with 24/7 lane three closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M606, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M606 southbound to M62 eastbound, junction 26, Lane closure for barrier works.

• M62, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M606, from 8pm January 31 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for inspections.

• A62, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A62 Gildersome ( M62 junction27), Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 22 to J21 - Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M62, from 9pm February 1 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 20 to 22 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M606, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm February 3 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 22 to J21 - Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M62, from 8pm February 4 to 8am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction24 to junction 23, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route via National highways and local authority networks.

• M606, from 8pm February 7 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M606 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8pm February 14 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for structure works.