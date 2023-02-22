The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT) is an organisation providing access to low-cost, nutritious food, in partnership with Kirklees Council.

Members of TBBT can get three shopping bags full of food worth a minimum of £35 for just £7.50. This includes a variety of food items with NHS healthy start vouchers able to be redeemed at the hubs.

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “In this financial year, the scheme has provided 214,755 meals for local people, saving residents £184,000 on their food bills.”

Mark Game, CEO of The Bread and Butter Thing

As an increasing number of people turn to TBBT, an additional hub is opening in the district today (Wednesday) at Cowlersley.

In October, Kirklees Council’s cabinet approved £125,000 to facilitate the opening of more hubs across the district.

At the time, four hubs were open in Kirklees – Chickenley, Dalton, Deighton and Howden Clough – and a fifth was proposed for Dewsbury Moor.

Mark Game, CEO of TBBT, said: “Our work is having an impact in low-income communities by reducing stress around food and enabling families to eat healthily and affordably.

TBBT opened a new hub in Howden Clough last year

"But we can’t ignore the fact that the rising cost of living is driving demand for our affordable scheme at an unprecedented rate with more than double the amount of new families registering each month as members compared to last year.”

