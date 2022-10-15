Individuals and organisations from north Kirklees include Whitechapel Church of England School in Cleckheaton, which has have been shortlisted in the ‘School Recycling Hero’ category, along with Advance Technical Systems Ltd in Cleckheaton and Dewsbury Community Outreach and Grow Refill Store who have been shortlisted for the ‘Business Recycling Hero’ category.

The shortlist also includes 14-year-old Bertie Grills from Mirfield and 10-year-old Archie McAndrew from Mirfield who have both been shortlisted for the category ‘Young Recycling Hero’.

Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed said: "It has been inspiring and heart-warming to hear about some of the people being recognised in these awards.

Green-thinking business, schools, organisations and individuals from across north Kirklees has been put forward for champing environmental and recycling efforts.

“Each one has been nominated in secret by someone who feels they deserve recognition, and we are delighted to be able to do that with these awards.

“I can’t wait to meet all of them at our ceremony later this month.”

Kirklees councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “The judges had a very difficult time shortlisting the nominees due to the number and quality of people, schools and businesses being put forward.

“It just goes to show how committed many of our residents are when it comes to making and keeping Kirklees a greener and cleaner place to live, work and study.”

The awards will be presented by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed on Thursday, October 27.