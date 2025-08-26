Kirklees police chief praises the work of North Kirklees Interfaith during a gathering at Dewsbury Baptist Church

Kirklees Police District Commander, Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, was the guest speaker at an evening of friendship and networking at Dewsbury Baptist Church.

Chf Supt Griffiths was invited to speak to a large group of local vicars, as well as to representatives from the Muslim community. He was welcomed by the chairman of North Kirklees Interfaith, David Currie, who presided over the gathering.

Chf Supt Griffiths began by giving an overview of crime statistics across the district. He presented information to the audience on how, despite some coverage over recent years, the Kirklees area has statistically lower numbers of crimes per thousand population than many other boroughs of a similar geographical size.

He said: “Kirklees is statistically a far more safer and cohesive region than people actually realise, especially when compared to many other areas.

“Residents from different sections of the community live next to each other as friendly neighbours, and this cohesive atmosphere has become more apparent over recent years.”

He added: “Overall hate crime figures have come down across the Kirklees district, though there has been some small increases in particular around faith-based crimes.

“We are working hard to improve our positive outcome rates for those who suffer abuse through the education of perpetrators, and to make victims more aware of how they can report all types of crime, including hate crime.

“As the police service, we have to be fair and impartial towards everyone when dealing with any type of crime. We also have to show fairness and impartiality whilst engaging with members of the public from different sections of our communities here in Kirklees.

“I also want to take this opportunity to stress any form of hate crime must be reported immediately if anyone has been a victim. Hate crime will not be tolerated and shall be dealt with as a serious offence.”

The police chief acknowledged that there are occasions when national and international events have an impact on local policing.

“International events can impact on our local policing demands, but the impact has not been negative,” he said.

“Gatherings and protests over various issues have been organised in our own local Kirklees area, but they have all been peaceful and law abiding.”

There was also a question and answer session on community safety, and a short discussion on recruitment within the public uniform services like the police.

Chf Supt Griffiths said: “In my role as the district commander, I am exceptionally keen to see an increase in the number of people from different sections of the community working for the police service. It's important our police workforce represents the make-up and the diversity of our local communities.

“We will only be able to really understand the many different cultures and faith groups in Kirklees if we have people from these actual communities working as an integral part of the police service.”

Speaking to the Reporter Series after the gathering, Chf Supt Griffiths said: “It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to visit and speak with members of North Kirklees Interfaith at one of their most recent sessions.

“Groups such as this have a good reach into our various neighbourhoods. By coming together as a network, they are able to share ideas and concerns that may impact their communities and assist us in improving community cohesion across a wide part of the district.”

North Kirklees Interfaith is a networking group of clergy members and dedicated unpaid volunteers from local churches, as well as volunteer representatives from the local Muslim community. The initiative organises regular educational events, along with exhibitions held in schools, colleges and community centres.

The forum also organises events across town centre spaces in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Heckmondwike and the Spen Valley. All the events are aimed at bringing together different faith groups with different sections of the community.