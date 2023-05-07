They were recognised for their dedication, duty and commitment to going above and beyond in the 2023 Kirklees Policing Awards which were held at Dewsbury Town Hall on Wakefield Old Road on Wednesday, April 26.

The bumper ceremony saw senior officers issue in excess of 22 commendations to police officers, police staff and a number of residents who made a difference in their communities.

Vice Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire Helen Thompson attended the evening.

Group picture at the Kirklees Policing Awards 2023.

Among the awards given were commendations to Kirklees Council CCTV staff, West Yorkshire Police Firearms officers and Kirklees child safeguarding detectives.

Their quick thinking and teamwork on receiving a report that a child had been abducted from a park in Holmfirth in June 2019, resulted in the man being located, arrested and the victim rescued within 15 minutes of the report being made.

The man was later jailed after pleading guilty to child abduction and being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

Also commended were now retired police inspector Graham Dyson and member of the public Victoria Lawton for putting themselves at risk to go and provide life saving first aid to an assault victim surrounded by an angry crowd during a disorder incident in Huddersfield.

Commendations were also given to two detectives whose dedication in investigating a serious long term domestic abuse case, and supporting the vulnerable victim ensured the case went to trial where the offender received a significant custodial sentence.

Huddersfield PCSO Jake Murphy and Dewsbury PCSO Annette Still were also commended for their separate projects to protect vulnerable people from criminal exploitation in their communities.

Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, district commander of Kirklees Police, said: “Seeing the heroism, dedication to duty and selflessness demonstrated by colleagues and residents honoured in these awards is quite humbling.

“These commendations take in events which span several years now, and looking across them, it is heartening to see so much exceptional work being done, and to see that work have a real impact in communities.

“Awards this year have been given to officers who have been utterly dedicated to seeking justice for victims in some extremely hard to investigate sexual offences and domestic abuse cases.

“That dedication has resulted in dangerous men being jailed and vulnerable victims safeguarded.

“It is also really heartening to see so many members of the public rewarded for going above and beyond to support their fellow residents in times of need.

“In several cases residents have put themselves at real risk to help others in need, demonstrating that community spirit really is alive and well in our neighbourhoods.

“I want to pass on my congratulations to all those honoured in the ceremony and thank officers and staff across Kirklees for their continued hard work, day in day out, to make our communities safer.”

