Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open day, which will take place on Sunday, September 11, is the club’s third summer open day since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Model boat enthusiasts can enjoy a day of free sailing, static displays, military vehicles, raffle, refreshments, and free car parking - there is something for everybody.

Stan Reffin, who has been a member since 1988, said: “This is our last summer open day this year. We have three throughout about the year normally in May, July and September.

The open day will take place at Wilton Park in Batley.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These are the first open days we have done since Covid-19 because we could not do any in 2020 or 2021.

“We then have a few events up to October and then we have done everything this year.

“We will then go back to Sunday mornings and Thursday afternoons, weather permitting, until next year.

“People can come along on Sunday, have a chat and see what we do, there are no restrictions.”

One of the models.

The club, which was first registered in the Model Boats magazine in February 1978, promotes the hobby of model building and sailing.

The club meets every Sunday Morning on Wilton Park lake on Bradford Road in Batley. Members can also sail models at the park on a Thursday afternoon.

The free late summer open day will take place on Sunday, September 11, between 9am and 4pm at Wilton Park.

All steam powered models will need an up-to-date certificate. No IC or high-performance fast electrics.