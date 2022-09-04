Kirklees Model Boat Club prepares to host its late summer open day next weekend
Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding its late summer open day next weekend at Wilton Park in Batley.
The open day, which will take place on Sunday, September 11, is the club’s third summer open day since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Model boat enthusiasts can enjoy a day of free sailing, static displays, military vehicles, raffle, refreshments, and free car parking - there is something for everybody.
Stan Reffin, who has been a member since 1988, said: “This is our last summer open day this year. We have three throughout about the year normally in May, July and September.
“These are the first open days we have done since Covid-19 because we could not do any in 2020 or 2021.
“We then have a few events up to October and then we have done everything this year.
“We will then go back to Sunday mornings and Thursday afternoons, weather permitting, until next year.
“People can come along on Sunday, have a chat and see what we do, there are no restrictions.”
The club, which was first registered in the Model Boats magazine in February 1978, promotes the hobby of model building and sailing.
The club meets every Sunday Morning on Wilton Park lake on Bradford Road in Batley. Members can also sail models at the park on a Thursday afternoon.
The free late summer open day will take place on Sunday, September 11, between 9am and 4pm at Wilton Park.
All steam powered models will need an up-to-date certificate. No IC or high-performance fast electrics.
For more information, visit https://kirkleesmodelboatclub.weebly.com/about-us.html