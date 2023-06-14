The open day is due to take place on Sunday, July 9 and will give model boat enthusiasts a chance to enjoy a day of free sailing, static displays, military vehicles, a raffle, refreshments and more.

Stan Reffin, who has been a member of the club since 1988, said: “This is our second open day of the year. Everyone is welcome to come along and have a chat and see what we do.”

The club, which was first registered in the Model Boats magazine in February 1977, promotes the hobby of model building and sailing.

The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their summer open day next month at Wilton Park in Batley.

The club meets every Sunday morning at Wilton Park lake at Bradford Road, Batley. Members can also sail models at the park on a Thursday afternoon.

The open day will take place on Sunday, July 9, between 9.30am and 3.30pm at Wilton Park on Bradford Road.