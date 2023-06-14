News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Kirklees Model Boat Club prepare to host their summer open day of 2023 in Batley

The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their summer open day next month at Wilton Park in Batley.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The open day is due to take place on Sunday, July 9 and will give model boat enthusiasts a chance to enjoy a day of free sailing, static displays, military vehicles, a raffle, refreshments and more.

Stan Reffin, who has been a member of the club since 1988, said: “This is our second open day of the year. Everyone is welcome to come along and have a chat and see what we do.”

The club, which was first registered in the Model Boats magazine in February 1977, promotes the hobby of model building and sailing.

The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their summer open day next month at Wilton Park in Batley.The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their summer open day next month at Wilton Park in Batley.
The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their summer open day next month at Wilton Park in Batley.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club meets every Sunday morning at Wilton Park lake at Bradford Road, Batley. Members can also sail models at the park on a Thursday afternoon.

The open day will take place on Sunday, July 9, between 9.30am and 3.30pm at Wilton Park on Bradford Road.

Free car parking and cafe facilities are available in the park.

Read More
Weekly list of Kirklees planning applications