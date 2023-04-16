News you can trust since 1858
Kirklees Model Boat Club prepare to host their first open day of 2023 in Batley

The Kirklees Model Boat Club will be holding their first open day of the year next month at Wilton Park in Batley.

By Jessica Barton
Published 16th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The open day, which will take place on Sunday, May 14, will give model boat enthusiasts a chance to enjoy a day of free sailing, static displays, military vehicles, raffle, refreshments and more.

Stan Reffin, who has been a member of the club since 1988, said: “This is our first open day this year. The theme will be steam-powered models, but there will be also various other models on display

“Everyone is welcome to come along, have a chat and see what we do.”

The theme of the open day will be steam-powered models.The theme of the open day will be steam-powered models.
The club, which was first registered in the Model Boats magazine in February 1978, promotes the hobby of model building and sailing.

The club meets every Sunday Morning on Wilton Park lake on Bradford Road in Batley. Members can also sail models at the park on a Thursday afternoon.

The free open day will take place on Sunday, May 14, between 9.30am and 3.30pm at Wilton Park on Bradford Road, Batley.

Free car parking, toilet’s and cafe facilities are available in the park.

The Kirklees Model Boat Club open day will take place in Wilton Park, Batley. (Image: Keith Wilson)The Kirklees Model Boat Club open day will take place in Wilton Park, Batley. (Image: Keith Wilson)
All steam powered models will need an up-to-date certificate. No IC or high-performance fast electrics.

For more information, visit https://kirkleesmodelboatclub.weebly.com/about-us.html

