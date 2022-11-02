The free event is due to take place on Thursday, November 17, from 10am to 3pm at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield and has been organised with the local parent/carer forum PCAN (Parents of Children with Additional Needs).

Local Offer Live is open to everyone and will include over 60 stalls featuring a range of services and activity providers which will cover early years through to post-16.

There will also be short workshops on subjects that families have said they would find useful, including emotional wellbeing, sensory needs at home, behaviours that challenge and financial help.

Councillor Carole Pattison has said that Kirklees Council "are transforming SEND services and making a huge difference in young lives for many years to come."

Councillor Carole Pattison, Cabinet member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, said: “We are excited to bring together so many different people who support and work with families with SEND – they will all be in the same place, at the same time, so that it’s really easy to chat with them.

“Local Offer Live will be a brilliant event for families across Kirklees who would like to ask questions or find out what sort of help is on offer.

“We are transforming SEND services and making a huge difference in young lives for many years to come, so please join us at Local Offer Live and find out everything you need to know.

“Supporting all children to reach their full potential, regardless of their circumstances, is a major priority for the council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad