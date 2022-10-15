The ‘Sharing Stories Standing Strong’ project will involve a multi-disciplinary team of Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre artists creating new artwork inspired by local stories with library users from areas such as Batley, Dewsbury, and Ravensthorpe.

The project aims to reinvigorate volunteering within the arts, allow residents across Kirklees to be able to connect with their local library, improve their wellbeing and learn creative skills.

The Cultural Champions scheme will also support library users to go to shows at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, which is based in Huddersfield, with the opportunity to become a local advocate.

The partnership between Kirklees Libraries and Huddersfield's Lawrence Batley Theatre aims to bring art to the people of Batley, Dewsbury and Ravensthorpe. Picture of Dewsbury Library by Bruce Fitzgerald

Becky Atkinson, CEO at Lawrence Batley Theatre, said: “I am thrilled to continue our partnership with Kirklees Libraries.

“This new project will bring groups of local people together with an artist in the room to give them the space and tools to explore their creativity.

“This venture pushes our mission at the Lawrence Batley Theatre to build a stronger sense of community and nurture talent in local people.

“We will have the chance to inspire people across Kirklees right on their doorstep. A spark of creativity is often all it takes to transform somebody’s life.

Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield.

“Thanks to Arts Council England for funding this brilliant partnership to empower our community to share their stories.”

Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, the project was originally organised in response to the isolation caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

However, due to funding delays, the project will officially launch this month.

Kirklees councillor Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “I am delighted to see Kirklees Libraries strengthen their relationship with Lawrence Batley Theatre in order to support local residents.

“By using research and engaging with residents to identify local community needs we can help people who are still grappling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.