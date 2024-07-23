Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of Kirklees residents have opposed the looming job cuts across the borough’s libraries, as the council looks to move some including Mirfield’s to a community-managed model.

Under the plans, which have proved controversial, eight out of Kirklees’ 24 libraries would be community-run.

These include Mirfield as well as Honley, Meltham, Marsden, Kirkheaton, Skelmanthorpe, Denby Dale and Shepley.

These proposals have been heavily criticised by the public, community groups, and councillors across the political spectrum.

Mirfield Library

More recently, a 3,120 signature-strong petition has been submitted to Kirklees Council objecting to the plans, which would also result in 47 jobs being axed.

The petition reads: “We believe that libraries are a vital public resource and urge the council to keep all Kirklees libraries professionally staffed where the business case supports it and reconsider the shift to volunteer-run models.

“We call upon the council to halt the proposed management changes and maintain current staffing levels to ensure high-quality library services.”

With the number of signatures being over 3,000 – the threshold for triggering council debate – the petition will at some point be debated at a meeting.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Volunteers and community groups play a big part in making our libraries such an important part of our community, with several communities or town and parish Councils now owning the building that the library operates from.

"Like numerous other councils have already successfully done, we are looking at building on that strength and exploring ways in which local people and organisations can play a bigger role in running their library alongside Kirklees Council.

"That includes not just books and learning but all the activities that put libraries at the heart of their community.

“Like virtually every council in the country, Kirklees faces a major financial challenge. But we think involving communities more in the running of our libraries is one way we can keep these vital services accessible within our very limited resources.

"This doesn’t always mean that Kirklees Council needs to take the lead in running it. That’s why we are still talking to relevant stakeholders about the right library service for them.