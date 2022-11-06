The library service has received the award in recognition of work carried out by frontline staff and volunteers to improve the health and wellbeing of residents through a targeted programme of outreach activities.

Work they have been recognised for includes promoting the mental health benefits of reading for pleasure, supporting residents with a visual impairment, promoting healthy walks, supporting people to deal with grief and loss and providing bibliotherapy opportunities for people living with dementia and their carers.

The team were presented with their award by Penny Woodhead, director of nursing and quality (Calderdale) for NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, and Julie Robinson, chief executive at voluntary and community.

Penny Woodhead presenting the award.

Kirklees councillor Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Kirklees Libraries are no strangers to the limelight and I am delighted they have now been recognised for their excellent work to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“Our libraries really are at the heart of our communities and this is one of many awards to show the team is working to the highest standards.

“They support residents of all ages and backgrounds to make sure they are happy, healthy and aspire to be the best they can be.”

Quality 4 Health and Wellbeing recognises excellence in nine key areas including service user experience, health promotion, equality and diversity, outcomes and impact and connectivity, and is seen as an industry standard accreditation.

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate services.