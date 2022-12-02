This week it was announced that several Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) centres could face temporary closure, including Batley Baths and Recreation Centre, Batley Sports and Tennis Centre and Spen Valley Leisure Centre.

Following this shocking announcement Ms Leadbeater said: “With my background in physical education and fitness, I know just how crucial leisure services are for individuals and the whole community.

“I completely understand the financial difficulties Kirklees Active Leisure and the Council are facing, with rising costs and inflation eating into their already overstretched budgets, but I very much hope these facilities can be kept open.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“Thousands of children and adults use our recreation and leisure centres and they should not have to pay the price for the constraints the government is imposing on local authorities.”

KAL, which manages 12 leisure hubs across Kirklees, are yet to announce which centres will be affected.