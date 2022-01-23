Kirklees house prices rise to an average property cost of £182,487

House prices in Kirklees rose by 0.7 per cent in November

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 13.3 per cent annual growth.

The average Kirklees house price in November was £182,487, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7 per cent increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased one per cent, and Kirklees underperformed compared to the 1.2 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Kirklees rose by £21,000 – putting the area third among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Selby, where property prices increased on average by 15.4 per cent, to £246,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Hull gained just 7.3 per cent in value, giving an average price of £127,000.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Kirklees in November – they increased 1.1 per cent, to £308,616 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 16.4 per cent.

Semi-detached properties were up 0.7 per cent monthly and up 13.7 per cent annually, to an average of £186,897.

Terraced homes rose 0.4 per cent monthly and 11.6 per cent annually, to an average of £143,775.

Flats were up 0.3 per cent monthly and 9.5 per cent annually, to an average of £110,702.

First-time buyers in Kirklees spent an average of £156,000 on their property – £18,000 more than a year ago, and £37,000 more than in November 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £208,000 on average in November – 33.4 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Buyers paid 4.5 per cent less than the average price in Yorkshire and the Humber (£191,000) in November for a property in Kirklees.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £271,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in Harrogate – £317,000 on average, and 1.7 times more than in Kirklees.

Harrogate properties cost 2.5 times as much as homes in Hull (£127,000 average), at the other end of the scale.