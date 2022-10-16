Organised by The Kirkwood, in partnership with Wild in Art, the Snowdogs Support Life art trail launched in September, with a pack of 67 fibre-glassed canine sculptures unveiled throughout the district, including Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

Now, TransPennine Express has collaborated with Kirklees-based fabric manufacturer Camira to bring the beloved Snowdogs on board their trains by being printed onto some of their seats.

Featuring a fabric designed and produced by Camira using their new digital print technology, passengers can look out for the specially covered Snowdog seats dotted across a number of trains for the duration of the trail, which runs until October 31.

The Kirkwood’s Snowdogs Support Life art trail is in full swing - and you can now ride along with them on TransPennine Express trains after collaborating with Kirklees fabric manufacturer Camira.

Alan Williams, CEO of Camira, said: “We’re delighted to have played a role in the incredible Snowdogs Support Life project.

“All the money raised by the art trail goes to a brilliant cause, and we hope this specially commissioned fabric will help to promote it to commuters, and let more people know of the amazing artwork which is quite literally on their doorstep this Autumn.”

Darren Higgins, Commercial Director for TransPennine Express, added: “We are thrilled to not only be sponsoring a sculpture but working in collaboration with Camira to bring the Snowdogs on board.

“Along with raising money for a worthy cause, Snowdogs Support Life also brings people together as a way to help the economy grow while encouraging visitors from far and wide to explore new parts of the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Snowdog sculpture in Cleckheaton Memorial Park, which is sponsored by Camira.