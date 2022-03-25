Kirklees has second highest 'stealth omicron' infection rate in Yorkshire

The highly contagious coronavirus strain BA.2 is now responsible for more than four in five infections across England, research shows.

Researchers analysing positive Covid tests from the week to March 12 found 84 per cent were the subvariant, branded "stealth omicron".

That is up from 74 per cent the week before.

The figures are for the week to March 12

In Kirklees, 169 out of the 191 samples analysed were the BA.2 strain, accounting for 85 per cent of infections.

The district has the second highest rate of BA.2 cases in Yorkshire, only behind Scarborough, which has 87 per cent.

The analysis by the Wellcome Sanger Institute comes as coronavirus infections and hospitalisations surge across the UK, with researchers saying the contagious subvariant is a key reason for the spike.

Stealth omicron got its nickname because it is more difficult to differentiate from delta than the original omicron variant, BA.1.

It is also more contagious but early studies seem to show no greater risk of hospitalisation for an infected person, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A spokesperson for the UKHSA said: “Omicron BA.2 is now the dominant variant in the UK, and has a significant growth advantage over omicron BA.1.

“UKHSA continues to monitor all available data related to Covid-19 variants as a matter of routine, both in the UK and internationally.

“Vaccination provides a high level of protection against severe illness and it's important that everyone has had their latest dose.

“We can all help reduce transmission by wearing a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces, washing hands regularly and keeping rooms well ventilated.”

The Wellcome Sanger Institute analysed more than 41,000 Covid tests from the week ending March 12, taken from every part of England.

Regionally, London had the greatest proportion of samples testing positive for stealth omicron.

The region had 87.9 per cent of samples testing positive, followed by the East of England with 85.6 per cent and the North West with 85.1 per cent.

The North East had the lowest positivity rate in England with 71.7 per cent of samples testing positive for stealth omicron.

At a local level South Buckinghamshire had the greatest proportion of tests coming back positive.