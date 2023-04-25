“Our motto is, there's no strangers here, just friends you haven't met yet!

Happy Friends is a local friendship group for anyone living in and around the Kirklees area.

The idea is to create local events, which are suggested by the members, to help bring people together to combat loneliness, get people out of the house, and to give individuals the opportunity to do something fun.

After being set up in 2018 by lifestyle coach Kelly Williams from Mirfield, the group has now developed and is looking to reach more people across Yorkshire.

Kelly, who founded the group after experiencing loneliness and isolation herself, said: “I have no partner and no kids so the truth is that I sometimes get lonely.

“It got me thinking that there will be other people, no matter what age, that would like to find other people to do things with.

“Even if it’s just going on a walk or going to the cinema you sometimes want to share those experiences with other people.”

The group is predominantly based online and is led entirely by its 317 members who are given the freedom to suggest event ideas, which are then organised by the 'Happy Team' volunteer leaders, if enough people showed an interest.

Kelly added: “The Happy team keeps an eye on the events and who's attending, just to make sure that the event goes okay and to ensure everyone's safety - that's really important to us.

“Also, because the group is mainly based on facebook, I will massage new members individually to find out what interest they have and whereabouts in Kirklees they are based, this helps break that barrier and help them to make the first step.

“It can be scary turning up to an event alone so we try to give people encouragement and comfort on the page.”

Events organised by the group include things such as a cuppa and a chat to days out on the train.

Talking about the future of the group, Kelly said: “We got the group through Covid-19 which was difficult. Now it is the case of trying to coax people back out again, because I think everyone took two steps back during the pandemic, from a confidence perspective.

“The words we always try to encompass are happiness, friendship, kindness, love, unity and community. It is all about being inclusive, open and kind to each other.

“Our motto is, there's no strangers here, just friends you haven't met yet!

“Everyone is welcome, dogs, babies, grandmas, grandad, families or just you on your tod. All ages, all backgrounds, all welcome.”

To become a member of Happy Friends Kirklees, or to find out more, follow @HappyFreindsKirklees on Facebook.

Membership costs £40 per year and the first month is free.

