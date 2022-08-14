Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to a partnership between Kirklees Council and composting specialist firm, Original Organics, residents can receive a 40 per cent discount.

However, if you are in receipt of Council Tax Reduction, the discount rises to 70 per cent.

The three composter options are a Green Johanna Composter, a Three Tray Tiger Wormery or a Bokashi Bin; all are designed to compost kitchen food waste.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said: “Whether you use a Green Johanna, a Tiger Wormery, or Bokashi Bin, you will be making a personal contribution to improving our environment and helping to reduce waste and carbon emissions.

“We are hoping to begin by funding around 2,000 discounts as part of our strategic aim to reduce waste – and if the response is positive, we may be able to extend the discounts again in the years to come.”

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, who is a strong advocate for home composting, welcomed the discount move and said: “These composters have proved very popular with residents in previous trials, and we are very confident that this great offer will be taken up with equal enthusiasm.

“The 70 per cent discount, aimed at recipients of Council Tax Reduction supports our inclusivity strategy, and means that everyone will be offered the chance to reduce food waste.”