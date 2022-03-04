Kirklees Faith Network: 'Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people'

A spokesman said: “Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people during what will be a very difficult time for them.

"It is apparent from the scenes on our television screens that the citizens of Ukraine are once again caught up in a military onslaught not of their making.

"It was the Ukraine which, at the time as a former Soviet Union state, also had to bear the brunt of a massive Nazi German invasion in June 1941 just as this area was recovering from the effects of a horrific famine that in itself killed an estimated 30 million people.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People waiting for trains at Kyiv station as they flee the conflict in Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

“Placing politics to one side, we pray the bloodshed will end quickly and soon because it is always the civilian population - especially the vulnerable, elderly and children - who will be suffering.

“The country of Ukraine has always had a rich and colourful history. Its citizens are deeply proud of their traditions.

"The nation even had a former Soviet president in the Kremlin - Nikita Khrushchev - who succeeded the brutal tyrant Joseph Stalin.

"Khrushchev, despite his own personal characteristic faults, did do much to dismantle the repression on the Soviet population that had built up during Stalin’s time.