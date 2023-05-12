Running from Monday, May 15 to Sunday, May 21, the week will see events across the borough organised by the Kirklees Dementia Hub in partnership with Admiral Nurses, Dementia UK and Carers Count. People are encouraged to come along and find out about the signs and symptoms of dementia and how to access support for a diagnosis.

Local residents in North Kirklees can access information and advice by attending an online event with Carers Count; a community drop-in session at Dewsbury Library on Wednesday, May 17, 10am to 2.30pm, as well as an information stall at Dewsbury and District Hospital, on Friday, May 19, 10am to 2pm.

Coun Musarrat Khan, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care said:

“It is important that we continue to educate people in Kirklees about the signs and symptoms of dementia by highlighting how they can access the support they need for themselves or for a loved one.

“An ageing population means residents who are diagnosed early are more likely to be able to live independently with appropriate support in place.

“Supporting Dementia Action Week also reaffirms our commitment to make Kirklees a dementia-friendly place to be. Our collaboration with the University of Stirling’s Dementia Service Development Centre has resulted in the development of dementia design guidance that will help people to make places and services dementia-friendly and therefore more inclusive for people living with dementia.

“We have already implemented parts of this guidance and it is central in our redevelopment of dementia day care facilities at Knowl Park House in Mirfield.”

Alongside this, Kirklees Libraries which includes 24 libraries, the Home Library Service and Kirklees Transcription Service, have all reviewed their service and pledged to create Dementia Friendly Communities in libraries.

