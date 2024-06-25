Staff working at two customer service centres at risk of closure by Kirklees Council are being balloted for strike action, says Unison.

The council is proposing to shut the two sites, in Huddersfield and Dewsbury, which would lead to the loss of more than 40 jobs.

The centres offer support to the community with issues such as housing benefit and council tax. Unison believes any closures would lead to the most vulnerable residents, who rely most on council services, being hit hardest by the cuts.

According to Unison, the council claims the services provided in the customer centres will be provided by library staff. But the union says that some libraries are already earmarked to be run by volunteers so there is no capacity to take on the extra responsibilities of customer service officers.

The proposals are part of efforts by Kirklees Council to address a budget shortfall of around £20m.

Unison Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Robin Symonds said: “Staff in the customer service centres are obviously worried about their jobs, but they’re also worried vulnerable Kirklees residents would no longer being able to access a key service.

“Striking is always a last resort. It’s time for the council to reconsider its proposals to close the centres and avoid the risk of that happening.”

A petition launched by Unison Kirklees opposing the cuts has received almost 3,000 signatures and been backed by several councillors, including the six who make up the Kirklees Community Independent Councillors group.

Unison Kirklees branch secretary Mick Donoghue said: “Council leaders need to listen to the strength of feeling and rethink these plans.

“Thousands of people have signed a petition against closing the centres. That figure is likely to grow and senior councillors are speaking out against the plans.

“It’s time to look at other options for saving money.”

Kirklees Community Independent Councillors leader Jo Lawson said: "The closure of the customer service centres in both Huddersfield and Dewsbury will have a detrimental effect on residents – especially the elderly and vulnerable.

“Vital access to council services will be lost if the two departments close, along with highly trained staff.

“The proposal for library staff to be trained to deliver the service won’t work. It is planned that a third of all Kirklees libraries are to become ‘Friends of Libraries’, staffed by volunteers. The level of help and support currently provided will be lost.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “We currently have two Customer Service Centres in Huddersfield and Dewsbury and 24 libraries across Kirklees that offer a range of digital and face to face support for customers. Customer Services and libraries have been co-located in Huddersfield and Dewsbury for some time and we would like to build on this approach by integrating both service offers.

“Following the pandemic we have seen a continued change in the way that people are choosing to access services, seeing more and more people opt to access advice and information online so we want to make it easier for people to do that, whilst also making sure people can still speak to someone face to face if required. The new offer will provide access to support via online or over the telephone support from 10 of our library locations. It will also build on the skills and experience of library staff to support and signpost visitors to access the right information the first time.

“The approach in each library will reflect the local community, and we will look to explore what support can be offered in response to need. In addition to this we will be continuing to work with a range of partners who deliver an extensive variety of support and social groups in our libraries.’