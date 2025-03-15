Kirklees Council's plans to stop housing homeless in B&Bs

Kirklees Council has set out a plan it hopes will stop homeless people being housed in B&Bs.

The council’s Growth and Regeneration Scrutiny Panel met to discuss housing growth across the borough, with questions from several members focused around the use of temporary accommodation.

Like other local authorities in the UK, Kirklees Council is using bed and breakfast accommodation to house people who are facing homelessness.

Data from December 2024 shows that there are 104 families and 80 individuals housed in Kirklees B&Bs, and a further 252 in temporary accommodation waiting for a permanent home.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

The use of temporary accommodation comes at a high cost to the council, with a £7.84m spend forecast for 2024/25 against a budget of £3.42m. The meeting’s report also highlighted the 19,000 people waiting for a council house.

Councillor Harry McCarthy (Labour, Colne Valley), wanted to know what solutions were being explored to reduce the reliance on B&Bs and what this looked like in practice.

Service director for development, Joanne Bartholomew, said: “Our aim is to no longer have anybody in bed and breakfast accommodation. It is not where any of us would aspire for ourselves or our families to live and there is a real human cost to that as well as the financial cost to the authority.

“In order to do that we need to provide family-sized temporary accommodation. In doing that, there are many different models we can use, some of which we’ve piloted already to great success.

“One of the things we are considering is geographically where we place temporary accommodation in order to not destabilise any private sector market, because fundamentally what we don’t want to do is destabilise permanent homes for people.”

Joint acting head of housing growth, Liz Jefferson, spoke of some types of temporary accommodation – including allocated council housing stock, specialist supported temporary accommodation – as well as more general accommodation needed to address the number of families living in hotels and B&Bs.

Some of the options to get people out of the B&Bs were using private sector properties, converting surplus council assets into temporary accommodation, and using surplus student accommodation.

Ms Jefferson said: “What we’re currently trying to do is look at all these competing models and look at which is the best value for us financially but also in terms of that human cost of getting families out of B&Bs as quickly as possible.”

Cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, Coun Graham Turner, also spoke of the importance of having people in the right place for them, highlighting some London local authorities purchasing properties in the North East to use as temporary accommodation.

He said that is not a path Kirklees Council would ever go down.

He continued: “The route they’re [council officers] taking of finding accommodation within Kirklees to the best geographical location for the residents is absolutely right.

"I think some of the things we’re doing are really groundbreaking and really innovative, and I think it’s right to praise the officers for the work we’ve done on this because it is a challenge, there’s no doubt about that, but I think we’re doing some really good things.”