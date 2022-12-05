Local Offer Live, which was organised by Kirklees Council and local parent/carer forum PCAN (Parents of Children with Additional Needs), helped families to discover more about services, support and activities across the district.

Around 550 people attended the event, giving them the chance to meet providers, find out what’s on offer and to visit over 60 stalls featuring a range of SEND information.

The event also included workshops on subjects such as emotional wellbeing, sensory needs at home, behaviours that challenge and financial help.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “We were delighted with the number of people who came along to learn more about SEND provision in Kirklees.

“Supporting these families is incredibly important to us.

“Local Offer Live was a fantastic success and we would like to thank everybody, including all the families and partner organisations who joined us, for making it a special day.”

Coun Viv Kendrick, cabinet member for children, said: “There is a vast amount of information relating to SEND, so we wanted to bring this together and make it as easy as possible for people to find out more.

Coun Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Council Cabinet member for children.

“Local Offer Live helped so many families in so many different ways, and it showed our commitment to transforming SEND services in Kirklees.

“If you weren’t able to attend, that’s not a problem – just visit the Local Offer website, which is a one-stop-shop for all your questions and needs.”

The event was very well received by families across kirklees, with feedback stating:

“Today has helped me feel confident, not alone and that solutions can be found”

“Thanks for organising this - a great opportunity to get information all in one place”

“It was amazing to find out what’s out there and to meet new groups”

Kirklees Council is now looking at ways to bring the Local Offer to life again in the future.

Local Offer provides information to young people who have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and their families, showing them what they can expect from education, health and social care.

For further information about the support, services and activities available for children and young people with additional needs in Kirklees, visit www.kirkleeslocaloffer.org.uk