Kirklees Council's Heckmondwike care home plan called in for scrutiny

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Controversial plans to privatise two Kirklees Council’s two care homes including one in Heckmondwike have been called in for review.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s cabinet has agreed that the transfer of Claremont House at Heckmondwike and Castle Grange at Newsome and to private sector operators can be completed, with five potential operators said to be interested.

This came despite opposition from families, members of the public and come councillors, with a petition of over 9,000 signatures against the plans handed in at a council meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the decision has been called in by eight councillors and will be scrutinised by a panel made up of councillors who are not in the cabinet.

Huddersfield Town Hall

This panel will review the evidence behind the decision and can make recommendations to the cabinet, though these would be non-binding with the cabinet still free to pursue its original plan.

Green Party Leader, Coun Andrew Cooper, was the lead signatory of the call in with support from Lib Dem leader, Coun John Lawson, and Community Independents leader, Coun Ali Arshad.

Other signatories were Independent councillors Imran Safdar, Mus Khan, Charles Greaves and Green councillors Karen Allison and Sue Lee-Richards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Cooper said: “I am pleased that this important and controversial decision by the council will be reviewed in detail.

“I am grateful to the campaigners from Kirklees Save Our Dementia Care Homes for their help in compiling a dossier on the council’s proposals.

"This was invaluable in helping draw up the evidence needed to make the case for a fresh look at this controversial decision.”