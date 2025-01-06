Kirklees Council's Heckmondwike care home plan called in for scrutiny
The council’s cabinet has agreed that the transfer of Claremont House at Heckmondwike and Castle Grange at Newsome and to private sector operators can be completed, with five potential operators said to be interested.
This came despite opposition from families, members of the public and come councillors, with a petition of over 9,000 signatures against the plans handed in at a council meeting.
Now, the decision has been called in by eight councillors and will be scrutinised by a panel made up of councillors who are not in the cabinet.
This panel will review the evidence behind the decision and can make recommendations to the cabinet, though these would be non-binding with the cabinet still free to pursue its original plan.
Green Party Leader, Coun Andrew Cooper, was the lead signatory of the call in with support from Lib Dem leader, Coun John Lawson, and Community Independents leader, Coun Ali Arshad.
Other signatories were Independent councillors Imran Safdar, Mus Khan, Charles Greaves and Green councillors Karen Allison and Sue Lee-Richards.
Councillor Cooper said: “I am pleased that this important and controversial decision by the council will be reviewed in detail.
“I am grateful to the campaigners from Kirklees Save Our Dementia Care Homes for their help in compiling a dossier on the council’s proposals.
"This was invaluable in helping draw up the evidence needed to make the case for a fresh look at this controversial decision.”
