A new Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) would provide guidance on new housing developments, to make sure a mix of one, two, three and four-bed homes are created within any housing scheme to meet local needs.

The guidance would cover when affordable housing should be provided, what type of affordable housing is required, and how this should be designed and delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SPD also includes new guidance for housing developments in town centres, including Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration.

Further, the SPD looks at how Kirklees Council can meet local housing needs whilst also supporting the existing town centre, and provide for mixed and balanced communities.

It also sets out how the local authority can make best use of existing buildings, and ensure both building conversions and new-build residential developments are well designed and provide high quality living opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “We have a growing need for quality, affordable housing, not just locally but nationally.

“This document, which Kirklees residents have helped shape, would set out guidelines for all future housing developments in Kirklees and make sure we’re delivering what local people need.

“It’s about making sure we’re not just providing great new homes but genuinely affordable ones too.”

The public were invited to consult on the new Affordable Housing and Housing Mix SPD late last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad