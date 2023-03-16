Daisy Hill is one of the key areas marked for development as part of the Dewsbury Blueprint.

The council plans to create a new neighbourhood in this area, comprising homes which are both excellent quality and affordable to rent or buy. Once completed, the neighbourhood will feature both new buildings and converted structures.

The building which has just been approved for refurbishment by cabinet is 6-10 Westgate. This is a four-storey building comprising two commercial units on the ground floor, as well as space for four residential units above.

The work on 6-10 Westgate will bring the building's back into use.

The work to bring 6-10 Westgate back into use will include installing two new traditional shopfronts, and reinstating some of the building’s original stone features.

This work will contribute towards several of the Dewsbury Blueprint’s overarching goals by providing more quality homes and encouraging more businesses into the town centre, and also by future-proofing some of Dewsbury’s beautiful historic architecture.

Councillor Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport and Dewsbury ward councillor, said: “This project fits perfectly within our aspirations for the Dewsbury Blueprint.

“The Blueprint is about creating a better, more vibrant and varied town centre for both residents and businesses, and breathing new life into areas that have seen better days.”

Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for transport and Dewsbury East councillor Eric Firth outside Dewsbury Train Station.

The wider aim of creating this new neighbourhood in Daisy Hill is to create a type of residential development which doesn’t currently exist in Dewsbury, setting a new quality benchmark.

It should provide affordable homes for those who work in Dewsbury but commute, as well as attracting more residents with higher disposable incomes, thereby bringing more life into the town centre.

This development will follow work on Fieldhouse – soon to be Station Apartments, the flagship of the new Daisy Hill neighbourhood. Plans for Fieldhouse’s development have already been approved by Cabinet, and work is due to start within the next few months.

Kirklees Council will be working with Saleem Holdings on the development of 6-10 Westgate. Saleem Holdings have already been closely involved in putting together the Cabinet proposal, and are contributing £240,000 funding to the project.

Throughout this process the council has encouraged Saleem Holdings, like other developers in Dewsbury, to aspire to the standards set out in the Dewsbury Design Guide.

Coun Firth added: “We’re very excited to work with Saleem Holdings on this development, as I know they’re as invested in the project, and in Dewsbury’s future, as we are.

“With work on Fieldhouse, the flagship of this new neighbourhood, due to start within months, we’ll be starting to see Daisy Hill in a new light very soon.”

The work on 6-10 Westgate will be also funded by both £671,000 from the Dewsbury Revival Grant Scheme – part of the government’s Towns Fund – and a £280,000 grant from Historic England’s Heritage Action Zones (HAZ).

Shahid Saleem, of Saleem Holdings, said: "It's been a long journey, but finally we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

“We appreciate all the effort by the Dewsbury Revival Grant Scheme Project Officer, the team at Martin Walsh Architectural, plus all at Kirklees Council and Historic England.

“We would not be here if it wasn’t for the invaluable assistance from all, and it's genuinely a team effort."