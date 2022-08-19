Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The app gives parents a menu of 50 exciting activities for families with young children to take part in across Kirklees – all at either no cost or low cost.

As well as a list of great suggestions for how to have fun, the activities also support learning and development for pre-school years.

Activities include visiting local woods for a ramble, blowing bubbles, laughing, dressing up, experiencing water such as rivers or canals, and visiting local museums.

The app can be downloaded on the app store.

Mel Meggs, strategic director for children’s services, said: “I can’t believe it’s been three years since Kirklees launched ’50 Things…’.

"We want all children across Kirklees to have the same opportunities to reach their potential and it’s absolutely vital that children are ready for school when the time comes.

“Every child is different and will have different experiences and opportunities which can impact on their learning abilities. Any chance to nurture, support and learn with your child gives them the best start.

“This app gives parents 50 activities that help their to child flourish and they’re all low cost or no cost, which is ideal at the current time.

“There are indoor, outdoor, seasonal, home-based and out-and-about activities, all helping children get off to a flying start with learning and language development.”

The app is available in several regions across West Yorkshire, with families having the opportunity to choose their local area in order to access bespoke activities.