Children under 16 (or 18 if disabled) are classed as privately fostered when, for 28 days or more, they are cared for on a full-time basis by adults who are not their parents or a close relative.

It’s essential that the council knows about these arrangements so that children receive the support they need.

So if you’re looking after someone else’s child – or if you know a child living with people who are not close relatives (a grandparent, brother, sister, step parent, aunt or uncle) – then please get in touch with Kirklees Council.

Kirklees Council urges residents to “play their part in keeping children safe”.

Private foster placements might include: children living with a friend’s family after separation, divorce or arguments at home; teenagers living with the family of a boyfriend or girlfriend; children coming from abroad to access education and health; or children of people who are working anti-social hours after coming to this country to study or work.

Coun Viv Kendrick, cabinet member for children, said: “By telling the council about a private fostering arrangement, you can help us to support the child in question and also advise the adults who are looking after them.

“These situations are often caused by family difficulties, so the children are vulnerable and they deserve the very best care.

“People don’t always realise they are in a private fostering arrangement, which means they are missing out on a range of support and advice.

Coun Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Council Cabinet member for children.

“We want every child and young person in Kirklees to be safe, happy, flourishing and able to enjoy the best start in life.”

Action residents should take includes:

Parents and carers must let the council know six weeks in advance if they are setting up a private fostering arrangement, or as soon as possible if it’s happening in an emergency. This will enable essential welfare checks to take place to make sure the child or young person receives the right support.

Parents retain parental responsibility for the child or young person, including financial responsibility, so they must ensure the arrangement is suitable and the carer has all the information they need to care for the child.

Children and young people who think they may be in a private fostering arrangement can contact the council for help and advice.

Teachers, health and other professionals must contact the council about a private fostering arrangement that comes to their attention if they don’t think the arrangement has been or will be reported.

Members of the public should contact the council if they are aware or suspect that a child is living in a private fostering arrangement that hasn’t been reported.

Please contact children’s services duty and advice team by calling 01484 456848 or emailing [email protected]

Children can also use the above number or call Childline on 0800 1111 (calls are free).

