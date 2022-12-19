If approved by the Cabinet, the Council will receive £2.3 million funding to deliver the Employment West Yorkshire programme in Kirklees until Spring 2025.

Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Growth, said: “If this proposal is approved, it means the Council’s employment and skills support can develop further and invest in the people of Kirklees.

“It means we can respond to the needs and opportunities within our towns and villages. We want to ensure residents have the provision available to help them progress so they can secure better paid jobs that they enjoy, and businesses have a skilled workforce they can rely on, both now and in the future.”

Employment West Yorkshire is a West Yorkshire Combined Authority led programme and would extend the current Employment support programmes which support local people into sustainable employment, apprenticeships and learning and training opportunities.

The programme offers an all-age all employment information, advice and guidance service for residents aged 15 and over who live in Kirklees.

