A former garage site at Corfe Close, just off Windmill Lane in Batley, has been transformed into seven two-bed properties, providing much-needed family homes in Kirklees.

Construction began last year as part of additional investment in North Kirklees.

The council worked in partnership with house building firm Tolent Living, to deliver this scheme, which has also created two apprenticeship opportunities for local people, as well as helping existing apprentices build their portfolios.

Coun Cathy Scott, Coun Liz Smaje, Coun Joshua Sheard and council officers with partners on site.

Coun Cathy Scott, Dewsbury East councillor and cabinet member for housing and democracy, said: “I’m proud that we’ve delivered the first of many social housing developments since we brought social housing back into the council.

“The partnership working demonstrated throughout the project proves vital in creating opportunities for the people of Kirklees.

“It was great revisiting the site a year on and I’m pleased that tenants will move-in before the holidays.”

Jamie Day, a recently moved-in tenant, said: “Before moving in, my young son and I were temporarily living in a hotel room.

“Now we’ve moved into our new home, we’ve gone from staying somewhere where I didn’t know anyone, to living in a beautiful home with so much space.

“We’re so much happier here, and we're settled just in time for Christmas.”

In early 2023, seven additional social homes will be added to the council’s housing register in the nearby Soothill area.