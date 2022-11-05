The council is working with colleagues in the NHS to promote pop-up vaccination clinics as a convenient and simple way to protect people from Covid-19 and flu this winter.

There are currently pop-up clinics in both North and South Kirklees. All clinics can be found on the NHS walk-in site finder, or alternatively you can make an appointment for your winter vaccines via the NHS national booking system.

Coun Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “I am proud to say that Kirklees Council is supporting the NHS by working with partners to provide pop-up vaccination clinics in locations across north and south Kirklees.

“Residents do not need an appointment to attend a pop-up clinic and can just walk-in.

“This will help make sure as many people as possible can get the Covid-19 vaccine and flu jab in an easy, simple and convenient way.

“All pop-up clinics offer the Covid-19 booster and flu jab and if you haven’t had any Covid-19 vaccinations yet, it’s not too late.

“These are available to people who are eligible, and you will be welcomed with open arms and without judgement.”

If you have any questions or concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine or the flu jab please call in to talk to a member of staff who will be happy to answer your questions.”

The Covid-19 booster is available to anyone who is:

aged 50 or over.

pregnant

aged five and over and at high risk due to a health condition or because of a weakened immune system

aged five and over and live with someone who has a weakened immune system

aged 16 and over and a carer, either paid or unpaid

living or working in a care home for older people, or

a frontline health and social care worker

Flu jabs are available for anyone who is:

aged 50 and over (including those who will be 50 by 31 March 2023).

with certain health conditions that make you more vulnerable to flu

pregnant

in long-stay residential care

receiving a carer's allowance or are the main carer for an older or disabled person.

living with someone who is more likely to get a severe infection due to a weakened immune system

a frontline health worker, or

a social care worker

For more information, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/covid19vaccinations