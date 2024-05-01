Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The list was published by campaigners the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) and sets out the council staff across the country who had wages of £100k or more in the 2022/23 financial year.

The highest earner at Kirklees Council was chief executive Jacqui Gedman, with an annual salary of £187,087.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below the chief executive are the strategic directors for Adults and Health, Children and Families, and Corporate Strategy, Commissioning and Public Health – each earning £139,860.

Jacqui Gedman, chief executive at Kirklees Council

These posts are currently held by Richard Parry, Tom Brailsford and Rachel Spencer-Henshall, respectively.

A further two strategic directors – for Environment and Climate change, and Growth and Regeneration – received over £130k, with the remaining 14 members of staff who made the list earning between £102,500 and £117,500.

The total spent on the twenty combined wages was £2.36m.

Below is a full breakdown as it appears in the list:

Job Title Salary (£) Chief executive 187,087 Strategic director adults and health 139,860 Strategic director children and families 139,860 Strategic director corporate strategy, commissioning and public health 139,860 Strategic director environment and climate change 130,366 Strategic director growth and regeneration 130,366 Service director governance and commissioning (monitoring officer) 107,087 Service director finance (s151 officer) 107,087 Undisclosed 117,500 Undisclosed 107,500 Undisclosed 107,500 Undisclosed 107,500 Undisclosed 107,500 Undisclosed 107,500 Undisclosed 107,500 Undisclosed 107,500 Undisclosed 102,500 Undisclosed 102,500 Undisclosed 102,500 Undisclosed 102,500