Kirklees Council staff wages: Campaign group's 'rich list' reveals how much top earners at Kirklees Council get paid
The list was published by campaigners the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) and sets out the council staff across the country who had wages of £100k or more in the 2022/23 financial year.
The highest earner at Kirklees Council was chief executive Jacqui Gedman, with an annual salary of £187,087.
Below the chief executive are the strategic directors for Adults and Health, Children and Families, and Corporate Strategy, Commissioning and Public Health – each earning £139,860.
These posts are currently held by Richard Parry, Tom Brailsford and Rachel Spencer-Henshall, respectively.
A further two strategic directors – for Environment and Climate change, and Growth and Regeneration – received over £130k, with the remaining 14 members of staff who made the list earning between £102,500 and £117,500.
The total spent on the twenty combined wages was £2.36m.
Below is a full breakdown as it appears in the list:
|Job Title
|Salary (£)
|Chief executive
|187,087
|Strategic director adults and health
|139,860
|Strategic director children and families
|139,860
|Strategic director corporate strategy, commissioning and public health
|139,860
|Strategic director environment and climate change
|130,366
|Strategic director growth and regeneration
|130,366
|Service director governance and commissioning (monitoring officer)
|107,087
|Service director finance (s151 officer)
|107,087
|Undisclosed
|117,500
|Undisclosed
|107,500
|Undisclosed
|107,500
|Undisclosed
|107,500
|Undisclosed
|107,500
|Undisclosed
|107,500
|Undisclosed
|107,500
|Undisclosed
|107,500
|Undisclosed
|102,500
|Undisclosed
|102,500
|Undisclosed
|102,500
|Undisclosed
|102,500
