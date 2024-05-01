Kirklees Council staff wages: Campaign group's 'rich list' reveals how much top earners at Kirklees Council get paid

Twenty Kirklees Council bosses on six-figure salaries have been named in a pressure group’s ‘Town Hall Rich List’.
By Abigail Marlow
Published 1st May 2024, 14:00 BST
The list was published by campaigners the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) and sets out the council staff across the country who had wages of £100k or more in the 2022/23 financial year.

The highest earner at Kirklees Council was chief executive Jacqui Gedman, with an annual salary of £187,087.

Below the chief executive are the strategic directors for Adults and Health, Children and Families, and Corporate Strategy, Commissioning and Public Health – each earning £139,860.

Jacqui Gedman, chief executive at Kirklees Council
Jacqui Gedman, chief executive at Kirklees Council

These posts are currently held by Richard Parry, Tom Brailsford and Rachel Spencer-Henshall, respectively.

A further two strategic directors – for Environment and Climate change, and Growth and Regeneration – received over £130k, with the remaining 14 members of staff who made the list earning between £102,500 and £117,500.

The total spent on the twenty combined wages was £2.36m.

Below is a full breakdown as it appears in the list:

Job Title Salary (£)
Chief executive 187,087
Strategic director adults and health 139,860
Strategic director children and families 139,860
Strategic director corporate strategy, commissioning and public health 139,860
Strategic director environment and climate change 130,366
Strategic director growth and regeneration 130,366
Service director governance and commissioning (monitoring officer) 107,087
Service director finance (s151 officer) 107,087
Undisclosed 117,500
Undisclosed 107,500
Undisclosed 107,500
Undisclosed 107,500
Undisclosed 107,500
Undisclosed 107,500
Undisclosed 107,500
Undisclosed 107,500
Undisclosed 102,500
Undisclosed 102,500
Undisclosed 102,500
Undisclosed 102,500

