Kirklees Council sets out ambitious waste and recycling plans for the next three years

This funding is being made as the authority prepares to move into the next phase of its Waste and Recycling Strategy until the end of 2025.

Plans include the expansion of the existing Reuse facility at the Household Waste Recycling Centre on Weaving Lane in Dewsbury, which will aid the opening of the trial reuse shop in Huddersfield.

This will enable residents across the district to buy perfectly good items previously donated at the Dewsbury and Huddersfield recycling centres.

Kirklees councillor Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, pictured with a refuse vehicle and a wheelie bin.

During a trial period, which began earlier this year, over 70 tonnes of materials have been handed in.

Funds generated from the sale of these items have gone toward assisting good causes in and around Kirklees.

Senior councillors on the Cabinet approved funding for the introduction of a Community Reward Scheme aimed at empowering local people to ‘enrich their economy, environment, and wellbeing’.

Kirklees Council has also had considerable success in prosecuting environmental criminals and the authority wants to go further in strengthening its zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping.

Due to this, the Cabinet has also approved further investment in new technology to tackle environmental crime.

Other ideas being considered include, funding for the development of a Community Chest, a trial partnership with a third sector reuse organisation, the improvement of litter bin facilities and a trial of innovative solutions for on-the-go recycling.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said: “Our Waste and Recycling Strategy set out a bold plan which will improve key services that matter to our residents and will take us forward in our ambition to become a cleaner, greener district.

“These proposals will invest in those key services that touch every street in our district.”

Residents across the district will also be pleased to know that the return of a kerbside glass collection is being planned, with the trial of communal and business bins as well as collection vehicles across selected areas of the district.