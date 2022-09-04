Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2010, when the records began, the number of women smoking at the time of delivery stood at 749 (14 per cent).

Since 2020, Auntie Pam’s has been taking self-referrals as well as referrals directly from the maternity services and in 2021 it was reported that the number of women smoking during pregnancy had reduced to 460 (10.4 per cent).

There are many reasons why this number has decreased - including changes in attitudes towards smoking - however, the council knows that their Auntie Pam’s Service has had a significant impact.

Coun Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “I am delighted to see the reduction in people smoking at the time of giving birth.

“This improvement reflects the hard work and dedication of our Auntie Pam’s Service and its amazing volunteers.

“As a council we are committed to tackling health inequalities and it is clear that our Auntie Pam’s Service is helping residents to live healthier and happier lives as well as giving their babies and children the best start in life.

“If you are expecting a baby and would like to give up smoking please get in touch with Auntie Pam’s – it’s never too late to ask for support to help stop smoking.”

Protecting babies from tobacco smoke is one of the best things people can do to give their children the best start in life.

Smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke during pregnancy is responsible for an increased rate of stillbirths, premature birth, miscarriages, birth defects and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

An Auntie Pam’s service user said: “I want to thank Auntie Pam’s for the support to help me stop smoking.

"My smoking advisor also helped me find somewhere safe to live. She listened to me, much more than anyone else did.”

Auntie Pam’s is a free one-to-one peer service offered by local women who are trained and understand what people are going through.

If you or someone you know would like help from Auntie Pam’s, visit its Dewsbury premises on Northgate or call 01924 438316.