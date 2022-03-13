Kirklees Council reveals plans to mark national Covid Memorial Day

On March 23, Kirklees will join the rest of the country to remember those we have lost to Covid-19, reflect on the sacrifices we have all made, thank the heroes of the pandemic and celebrate the togetherness we have shown throughout.

To mark Covid Memorial Day, two years since the first UK lockdown, Kirklees Council has worked with residents across the whole borough to create a video entitled “Our Covid-19 journey: People of Kirklees”.

The video – just one way that Covid Memorial Day will be respected – features residents from across Kirklees who share their experiences, struggles and emotions as they reflect on the pandemic and its impact on them.

Covid Memorial Day will be held on March 23, the two-year anniversary of the start of the first Covid lockdown

At 8am on Wednesday, March 23, the video will go live on Kirklees Council’s YouTube channel and will be shared on Facebook and Twitter.

All local primary schools have been invited to design a Covid Memorial Day flag as part of a borough-wide competition.

The winning entry will be made into a real flag which will be flown over all Kirklees town halls: Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and Batley on March 23.

The winning entry is being chosen by Mayor of Kirklees Councillor Nigel Patrick and will be announced next week.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “If there’s one positive to take from the last two years, it’s the togetherness shown by everyone across Kirklees to get through what has been such a challenging and difficult time in our lives.

"It’s so important that we acknowledge what we have been through together each year and remember those we have lost.

“The pandemic has impacted everyone in some way and that’s why we wanted to mark it by sharing real stories, from real people from Kirklees.